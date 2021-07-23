Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum told The Cut in September 2017 that he has a secret passion for Harry Potter, claiming he’s “pretty good” with franchise knowledge. Harington is “obviously” a Gryffindor, he points out. “No one wants to be Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw is boring, Slytherin is full of psychos, as people know,” he said at the time.

While he hadn’t met J.K. Rowling at the time of the interview, he admitted he would love to because he “admires her immensely,” stating that she’s fabulous and that he’d love to have a role in one of the Fantastic Beasts films.

“I don’t know if I would want to be a goodie or baddie, I just know I want to hold a wand,” he continued. “I know exactly how I’d hold a wand — you know how Ralph Fiennes does it, with his hand up, that’s what I’d do.”