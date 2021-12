Patrick Stewart

The Star Trek actor is no stranger to voice work having been on a few episodes of Family Guy and in animated movies like Gnomeo & Juliet and Ice Age: Continental Drift. His work on the Fox animated series came in 1995 when he voiced Number One, the head of the secret society the Stonecutters, which Homer hopes to join, in the “Home the Great” episode.

He later voiced “Vigorous Older Man” in the 2013 episode, “The Fabulous Faker Boy.”