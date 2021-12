“Britney Spears: Piece of Me”

Britney Spears is no stranger to the spotlight, so what better place than Vegas to put on a show? The Princess of Pop’s Piece of Me residency ran from December 2013 to December 2017 at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She was scheduled to perform a second residency titled Domination starting in 2019, but was forced to postpone it to focus on her father Jamie Spears’ health.