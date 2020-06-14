Movies Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together By Sarah Hearon June 14, 2020 David Owen Strongman/Crown Media 4 2 / 4 Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez The pair starred in 2019’s A Taste of Summer. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duke Spirits Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for the Bourbon Lover in Your Life Try the drink of summer! La Fête du Rosé will be donating $2 from every bottle sold to Color of Change! So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News