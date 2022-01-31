Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The actor known as Jaime Lannister accidentally found himself playing a key role in a Game of Thrones fan’s proposal. “I once met this woman and her husband [and] he was inside this costume,” Coster-Waldau recalled during an April 2019 interview with Variety. “His hand came out and he gave me this note that I had to give to her. He basically proposed to her … through me.” As awkward as the moment may have been for him, the actor noted that it was actually very “sweet.”