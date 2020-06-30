How They Feel About Dan as GG

Many fans of the drama were confused when Badgley’s Dan was revealed to be the anonymous blogger in the series finale.

“It’s interesting that regardless of my performance, the fact that it’s simply me, just one of the main characters of the show called Gossip Girl, and I ended up being Gossip Girl — even though we can debate about whether or not that makes sense,” Badgley said. “And we can debate about whether or not Dan is even really a male lead in the show, because the heart of the show was somewhere else.”

Crawford has a similar opinion. “At the end of Gossip Girl the show, whatever your reaction is on whether it was smart to do that or not, that he’s Gossip Girl — it didn’t really line up with the character of Dan. Right?” he asked.