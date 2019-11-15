1977 to 1981: Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts

Fawcett was replaced by Ladd, who signed on the dotted line to play Jill’s sister, Kris Munroe. Jackson was let go from the series after season 3 amid reports of on-set discord, and she was replaced by Hack, who beat out Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathie Lee Gifford to play Tiffany Welles. Amid flagging ratings, Hack was released from her contract in 1980, and she was replaced by Roberts, who played Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season.