Katie Morton

The Bachelor season 23 contestant wrote via Instagram Stories that she’s “praying for Matt” and Lindsay after the interview. “Rachel held her f—king composure while she was in a pretty s—t position. Chris Harrison was so so wrong and I hope he can see that, although doubtful. It’s all disappointing and maddening,” she wrote, adding that the “Old South”-themed party reminded her of wedding invites she’s received for Nottaway Plantation. “Just because ‘it’s so pretty.’ It’s time for people to understand, sympathize and stop allowing racism to live on and even worse, be celebrated.”

Morton, who was briefly engaged to Chris Bukowski after season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, concluded that she would no longer watch the series.

“I know so many of you are following me from BN and I love and adore you all, but I will no longer be watching. I know it’s time to truly let go of this show,” she wrote. “I love my friends I’ve made from it but I don’t feel like watching it anymore. I found I wanted to support Matt and be a good cohost to a few podcast. But I have no pods left and no desire to support the show right now and probably won’t know about any other current events.”