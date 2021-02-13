Lauren Bushnell

“I’m going to leave this here. Not because I feel I have to but as someone who has distanced myself from a franchise for the last 7 years, I needed to catch up on what seems to be an issue bigger than just a TV show,” the Bachelor season 20 winner wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, alongside a screenshot of Lindsay’s “Higher Learning” podcast episode. “Sifting through statements, articles and apologies, playing catch up. I first wanted to learn what happened. I don’t really stay up on The Bachelor for my own personal reasons and frankly I’m going to keep it that way. This is probably one of the few times you’ll hear me mention the show.”

The Oregon native continued: “I’m not going to lie, I have no idea who the contestants are on this season, what was said or not said, and I had never even heard of those types of sorority parties, so I had my own different kind of ignorance towards a situation and needed to better understand. This podcast by @therachellindsay just taught me so much and before I even formed my own, pieced together view or responded to some of you asking me how I feel, I needed to learn. Linking here for you guys who also are open to learning through all of the noise. Thank you @therachellindsay for sharing this.”