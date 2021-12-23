Eric Lloyd in ‘The Santa Clause’

Lloyd played Scot Calvin/Santa Claus’ son, Charlie, in all three Santa Clause films, which hit theaters in 1994, 2002 and 2006. He went on to star in Dunston Checks In, Deconstructing Harry, My Giant, Luminous Motion and Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2. The California native portrayed Little John Warner on Jesse from 1998 to 2000. Lloyd stepped behind the camera in 2018 and began working as a sound designer in Hollywood. His projects include 2020’s Frennemis Jurés, Sisters and the short film Grandpa: The Horror.