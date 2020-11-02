Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation Has Mixed Feelings About Clare Crawley’s Controversial Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

By
Michelle Money Bachelor Nation Has Mixed Feelings About Clare Crawley Controversial Season of The Bachelorette
 Courtesy of Michelle Money/Instagram
10
2 / 10
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Michelle Money

Michelle has Clare’s back, telling Us that she thinks editing is partially to blame.

 

“Clare spent an equal amount of time with every single one of those guys. That’s what frustrating, you don’t get to see the whole story,” Michelle said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “The way that they’re editing this story line is so out of context, it’s just so frustrating as her friend. … Do you really, honestly think she wasn’t talking about any other guy?”

 

She added that Clare is “struggling” with the backlash.

Back to top