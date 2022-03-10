Did He Pick the Order of Fantasy Suites?

As many fans pointed out, things could have played out differently if Susie, who was uncomfortable with Clayton sleeping with the other two women, had her overnight date first. Instead, she went last.

“The answer is no, I didn’t [pick the order], but I don’t know how to answer that question,” he said. “They came in and they said, ‘We think you should do this way,’ and they convinced me. … They’re like, ‘You need to keep your other options open, you need to keep everything open, so don’t close off. Because if Susie goes first, we’re afraid you’re gonna close off.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ … I did have a say in it at the end of it all.”