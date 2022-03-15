On Cassie’s Finale Appearance

While the cohosts wondered whether Jesse Palmer would bring up Cassie’s past with Colton during Monday’s episode, the Beyond the Edge star said the producer didn’t “foresee my name being brought up.”

“[But] I’ve heard that before and it took a completely different shift,” he explained, before seemingly referring to Cassie’s summer 2020 appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. “Mentally though, I’m in a much better place. This is a very similar situation to right before my spiral, you know, where I reached out to the producer and sort of begged him not to, like, contribute to my mental downfall, but I’m in a really healthy spot. Now I have the love of my life to support me, I have my family to support me. I have a great group of friends and I’m not gonna watch, but I’m also like, excited if that’s what she needs to do, whatever that looks like, then so be it.”

While the host didn’t ask for specifics about her status with Colton, Jesse did say his name when asking Cassie for advice on how Susie Evans should handle Clayton wanting another chance after she exited the show. (Cassie quit the 2019 season before Colton sent home his other two finalists to get her back.)

“I definitely was having deja vu watching this, for sure. And I know every situation is so different. I think the fact that Susie left in the first place just kind of shows, you know, she really stuck with her intuition and was right — as hard as it was, she had to leave,” Cassie said on Monday’s episode. “And I hope that if he does go back [to get her], which is seeming very possible that he’s going to, that she just doesn’t feel pressure — whether that’s pressure from him to have a relationship or pressure to give a happy ending to the show or pressure because, when she initially came on the show, she wanted to find something. … I just hope that she sticks with her intuition.”