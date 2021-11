First Trailer

The first trailer, released on November 29, featured a look at Colton’s ups and downs during his coming out journey and him addressing the controversy with Cassie, noting that he put “a poor girl through [a] hell of my own insecurities.” His dad, Scott Underwood, adds, “Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails.”

At one point, a friend calls out Colton, telling him, “What you put her through was bulls–t.”