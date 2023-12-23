Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Take Us Inside Rehearsal Studio Before 2024 Live Tour (Exclusive)

By
Dancing With the Stars Pros Take Us Inside Rehearsal Studio During Tour Practice
9
Joe Duarte

The Dancing With the Stars pros are hard at work putting together their 2024 live tour and invited Us inside the rehearsal studio.

Fresh off season 32, the pro dancers are gearing up to hit the road beginning on January 11, 2024. The show, hosted by pro Emma Slater, will feature original ballroom routines from the likes of Alan Bersten, Alexis Warr, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold and Pasha Pashkov. Pashkov’s wife, Daniella Karagach, will join the tour in February after healing from an injury.

Reigning champ Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, will join the 2024 tour for select dates, as will Artem Chigvinstev, show host Julianne Hough and several season 32 contestants. Chmerkovskiy’s season 32 partner and winner, Xochitl Gomez, will dance with the crew at certain shows, and so will alums Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey. Tickets are on sale now.

Feshly brewed latte coffee on a white table, a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

Deal of the Day

This Top-Rated Coffee Maker Is on Sale for 50% Off — Arrives Before Christmas View Deal

Keep scrolling to see exclusive photos of the DWTS cast getting ready for tour:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!