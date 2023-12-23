The Dancing With the Stars pros are hard at work putting together their 2024 live tour and invited Us inside the rehearsal studio.

Fresh off season 32, the pro dancers are gearing up to hit the road beginning on January 11, 2024. The show, hosted by pro Emma Slater, will feature original ballroom routines from the likes of Alan Bersten, Alexis Warr, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Rylee Arnold and Pasha Pashkov. Pashkov’s wife, Daniella Karagach, will join the tour in February after healing from an injury.

Reigning champ Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, will join the 2024 tour for select dates, as will Artem Chigvinstev, show host Julianne Hough and several season 32 contestants. Chmerkovskiy’s season 32 partner and winner, Xochitl Gomez, will dance with the crew at certain shows, and so will alums Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey. Tickets are on sale now.

Keep scrolling to see exclusive photos of the DWTS cast getting ready for tour: