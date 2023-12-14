Daniella Karagach Postpones DWTS Tour Appearance After Injury

Daniella Karagach has pushed back her start date for the Dancing With the Stars live tour after suffering an injury.

“I just wanted to give you a little update. As you have probably seen, I’m injured,” Karagach, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13. “I’m so excited for this tour and want to make sure I give it my all every time I dance on stage. In order to do that, I have to heal properly before going on the road.”

She continued: “I will unfortunately be missing the first month of tour. While I’m healing, the absolutely incredible @alexis_warr will be there in my place.”

The DWTS 2024 live shows kick off in Richmond, Virginia, on January 11, 2024. The show, hosted by fellow pro Emma Slater, features original numbers by many of the competition’s stars. Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko and Rylee Arnold will join Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, on the road. Fellow DWTS choreographers Jenna Johnson, Artem Chigvinstev and Val Chmerkovskiy will also appear in select cities.

Additionally, DWTS host Julianne Hough and season 32 contestants Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey and reigning champ Xochitl Gomez will perform at certain tour dates.

Karagach plans to rejoin the tour in early February. “I’m so excited to come out and dance again,” she added on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Karagach and her latest celeb partner, Jason Mraz, finished in second place on season 32.

“We did win. Did you see us out there? First runners-up! We were in the show down to the buzzer. That is a win,” Mraz, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly after the season finale earlier this month. “The way I also see it is anybody who got to dance in the finale tonight is the winner, because we can’t go any further. We’re all going home tonight.”

The musician added: “I’m so proud of everyone and I love the family that we made here. In fact, I was joking with some of the other celebs. I feel like we kind of ruined the show because none of us were that competitive. We were always cheering each other on.”

Since season 32 wrapped, the DWTS pros have been hard at work preparing for the tour. Bersten, 29, Stewart, 34, and Arnold, 18, have frequently offered glimpses of their training regimens via their respective social media accounts throughout the month.