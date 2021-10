Whether the Pro Gets a Say in Their Partner

Mark Ballas told E! at the time that the pros don’t get any say in their celebrity match, confirming “height and size” are a major factor.

“They also try and make us compatible based on personality, and what they think will work well,” Ballas said. “Each one of the pro dancers has a different way of teaching, choreographing, and also just different personalities, as well as time-stamps on patience. They kind of try to pair us accordingly.”