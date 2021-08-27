Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Who’s Back, Who’s Competing and More to Know

By
Derek Hough Witney Carson More Weigh In Tyra Banks DWTS Hosting
 ABC/Eric McCandless
5
1 / 5
podcast

Premiere Date

The season is set to debut on ABC Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Back to top