A family affair. The latest dating show from Netflix puts a new twist on finding love — this time including siblings in the mix.

Melinda Berry — who won season 2 of the streaming giant’s Too Hot to Handle — hosts the series, which follows pairs of siblings (and one pair of cousins) as they try to find The One.

The family members will see each others’ love lives “up close and personal” as they seek out their soulmates — and a cash prize — together at a luxury villa in the South of France.

“Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating,” the show’s website explains. “But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls–t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

The trailer, which was released at the beginning of August showed plenty of those awkward moments, including how the contestants tried to navigate the more intimate parts of dating around their siblings.

“How do you feel about me and him maybe sharing a bed?” one contestant, Alara Taneri, asked brother Ceylan in the teaser, to which he uncomfortably responded, “It’s gonna be weird.”

Drama also erupted in the first look. “You gotta watch the way you’re speaking to my sister — don’t be disrespectful,” contestant Daniel Perfetto told costar Jason Cohen.

The series, which will be released on Friday, September 2, also stars Lily and Mady Bajor, who describe themselves as “Paris Hilton cowgirls” from Texas. Brother-sister duo Joey and Corrina Roppo from Seattle want partners who hold their same Christian values.

Deyon and Dyman Miller from Florida are complete opposites, but they are nonetheless supportive of each other in their respective quests for love. Alara and Ceylan Taneri, who reside in Cyprus, stumble over how to be intimate with their prospective partners in such close quarters. Daniel, who got heated with his castmates in the trailer, is willing to defend his sister Julia at all costs.

The cast also has two pairs of twins who both hail from London: Norwegian/Iranian sisters Nina and Diana Parsijani and Kaz and Kieran Bishop, who already have experience being each other’s wingmen.

The show is rounded out by New Jersey natives and cousins Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn, who are so close they may as well be brothers.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Netflix’s Dated & Related: