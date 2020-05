Cassie Steele (Manny Santos)

Steele starred on the short-lived CW drama The L.A. Complex after she completed nine seasons on Degrassi as Manny Santos. She also released an EP in 2014. Steele continues to act, mostly in made-for-TV movies, and has an voiceover role in the upcoming Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon. She married husband Trent Garrett, who appeared on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, in 2018.