‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Daniel Clark (Sean Cameron)

Clark was a series regular on Degrassi for the first four seasons. While he left during the middle of season 4, Sean returned for season 6. Clark made his final appearance to wrap up Sean’s relationship with Emma during season 7.

In 2012, Clark graduated from New York University with a degree in political science and a business minor. He subsequently started working as a news producer for ABC. Clark was noticeably missing from Drake’s “I’m Upset” video in 2018 — and he told Page Six that he was surprised to be excluded after the video dropped.

“It sucks because it would have been great to see everybody,” Clark said. “The best part is the fans are getting what they want and that’s most important and everyone looks so happy, so that’s kind of the silver lining there. It looked like everyone was having a great time, but for me, it was kind of sad too, because we were all really like family.”

He still has love for the show, however. In April 2020, Clark shared a throwback of Sean and Emma (McDonald) via Instagram. “Remember when we didn’t know what ‘social distancing’ and ‘self isolation’ meant? Miss those summer days…” he wrote before referencing Emma taking up knitting during season 6. “Still waiting on that sock btw #tbt #degrassi.”