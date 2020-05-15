‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ OGs: Where Are They Now?

Shane Kippel (Spinner Mason)

After nine seasons as Spinner on Degrassi, Kippel reprised his role for a season 14 episode of the series and again for two episodes of Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. While he still acts and produces projects occasionally, Kippel also plays the drums. And while Kippel and Drake might not been as close as Spinner and Jimmy, he revealed that he still talks to the “God’s Plan” rapper via social media.

“Throughout the years, we follow each other on social media and he’ll post something about me, I’ll post something about him, and we’ll private message each other for a little bit,” Kippel revealed during a radio interview in 2018. “The crazy thing about the relationships and the bonds that we all shared growing up there, we started our careers there, and it was like the heat of our teenage years, so no matter how much time passes, a couple weeks or over a decade, it’s still like no time at all. As soon as we see each other it just brings it all back and there is nothing but good vibes. The bond still transcends time.”