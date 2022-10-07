Demi Lovato Through the Years

First Big Breakup

In May 2010, Lovato and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam costar Joe Jonas split up after just a few months of dating. “It was my choice to break up, but I love her as a friend,” Jonas told Us in a statement. Jonas went on to pen a New York Magazine essay in 2013 about his childhood, opening up about their relationship. “I really got to know her and got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with, like drug abuse,” he wrote. “I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time I was living a lie, because I wasn’t happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her, because she needed help.”