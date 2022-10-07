Demi Lovato Through the Years

Sexy for the Summer

In July 2015, Lovato released their sexiest single to date, “Cool for the Summer.” The subsequent music video featured the former child star embracing their sexuality in a series of revealing ensembles. “Your fans want to grow with you,” they told Us in 2015. “It’s about growing together with your fans. Ultimately when you make music it reflects your life and I’m a lot older now so of course it’s not going to be about the same thing I was singing about when I was 16 or 17.”