Getting Help

Just after they had joined the Jonas Brothers Live in Concert Tour, Lovato dropped out and entered a rehab facility in November 2010. “I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine, and I would bring it on airplanes,” Lovato admitted in 2013 on Access Hollywood. “I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep, and I would do it right there. I’d sneak to the bathroom, and I’d do it.”