Demi Lovato Through the Years

The Start of Something New

Gearing up for their next musical era, Lovato announced on Instagram in May 2019 that Scooter Braun would be their new manager. “Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun,” they captioned the celebratory post, which featured the pair smiling together while sitting in front of signed contracts. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”