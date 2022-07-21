What Does the 2nd Trailer Reveal About Alice?

Viewers got another glimpse of Pugh as Alice in July 2022’s extended teaser, which included her spiral into insanity as she realizes her perfect life with husband Jack (Styles) isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. In the video, Alice starts to have nightmares and a feeling of déjà vu as Jack dives deeper into the world of the experimental utopia called Victory.

At one point, Alice gets squashed between two glass walls while cleaning. In another moment, she cracks eggs — but no yolks come out. “They’re lying about everything!” Alice screams as the idyllic Palm Springs-inspired community falls apart around her.