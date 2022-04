What Was Wilde’s Inspiration?

The Cowboys & Aliens actress opened up about the films that inspired her vision, telling Vogue in December 2021 that she looked toward Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. “[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way. … I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?'” Wilde said at the time, comparing Don’t Worry Darling to “The Feminine Mystique on acid.”