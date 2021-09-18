Everything We Know About the ‘Don't Worry Darling' Movie

What’s the Plot of the Movie?

Don’t Worry Darling is a story about “an unhappy housewife in the 1950s [who] discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret,” according to Deadline.

Collider previously reported that Pine is set to play “the revered leader of a mysterious, cult-like worksite,” while Layne takes on the role of Pugh’s neighbor who exhibits “strange, paranoid behavior and tries to warn Pugh that everything in their community is not what it seems.”