Everything We Know About the ‘Don't Worry Darling' Movie

When Does ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Come Out?

The movie will be released on September 23, 2022.

Wilde posted a teaser trailer for the movie with the caption, “In theaters only,” which indicates that Don’t Worry Darling won’t debut on a streaming platform alongside its box office release.

The short clip included Styles and Pugh sharing a passionate kiss. There were also scenes where the Black Widow star was seen sitting poolside with a drink which transitioned into her screaming with plastic wrap around her head.