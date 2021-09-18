Top 5

Stories

Movies

Everything We Know About the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Movie Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

By
Everything We Know About the ‘Don't Worry Darling' Movie
 Courtesy Olivia Wilde/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
Gummy Amazon 600x338

When Does ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Come Out?

The movie will be released on September 23, 2022.

Wilde posted a teaser trailer for the movie with the caption, “In theaters only,” which indicates that Don’t Worry Darling won’t debut on a streaming platform alongside its box office release.

The short clip included Styles and Pugh sharing a passionate kiss. There were also scenes where the Black Widow star was seen sitting poolside with a drink which transitioned into her screaming with plastic wrap around her head.

Back to top