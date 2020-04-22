What Happened to Ethan

Grimes revealed that the most-asked question from fans was what happened to Milligan’s Ethan after season 1.

“We had our two show creators leave and when we had the new team come in, I think they wanted to switch things up,” Stroup began. “Dustin always had a bit of — he’s a comedy guy, right? He’s got a bit of a different vibe to him and he was having to force it a lot of times to be the hunky, boyfriend, whatever.”

Later in the zoom, Milligan joined Grimes and corroborated Stroup’s theory.

“The original role was comedic,” the Schitt’s Creek actor said. “There was a bit of a stereotypical dumb jock thing that I kind of loved. So for me, it was like getting to do that was so great but then the role changed by the time we actually shot and it was tough.”

When asked where Ethan would be now, Milligan suggested that the character would be an organic farmer and stripper. “As a side hustle, drives Uber or Lyft to his other side hustle, stripping,” he quipped.