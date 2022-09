Their ‘Natural Chemistry’

“I do think we have a natural chemistry and so I do think dances like [the rumba] are much easier for us,” Slater said on September 26. “Quickstep — you can’t really display that honest, you know, I don’t wanna say we’re emotional people, but you know, maybe more deep.”

Donovan agreed, joking: “I’m a big, blubbering emotional fool.”

“It’s easy to tap into those real emotions when you can take the time and breathe and be slow,” she concluded.