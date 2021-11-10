5. She Calls Herself an ‘Angel Investor’

The Massachusetts native found a love for stocks while babysitting for a family whose dad worked in the stock market.

“At a really young age I took all my modeling money, all my babysitting money, all my ice cream money — I worked at every store, I loved working — and I started investing in the stock market and health care,” she told Nylon in October. “I self-taught myself, just by reading and learning and that’s how I got into investing. From there, I moved to L.A. and started angel investing in different startups, so I started in the stock market, then startups, now crypto, and now real estate, so I definitely feel like I have a really unique story.”