Not Her Best

After Lisa asked her costar how she was during a Zoom call, Erika responded that she was “f—king horrible.” The call, which also included Kyle, took place just two days after news of the lawsuit broke.

“How do you think I am? This sucks so bad. The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible and I’m here by myself,” Erika responded. “You know what’s being said is just insane. That my divorce is a sham. No one cares about the facts.”

Kyle questioned why people were saying the divorce was fake, leaving Erika to clarify: “So I can help hide assets. And the answer is no.”

Lisa kept digging. “How do you hide assets in a divorce?” she asked. “I wouldn’t f—king know,” Erika responded.

“Divorce is very painful. And then to have it called a sham is even more painful. It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a—hole to say it was a sham and for everyone to believe it,” she continued. “To be out here on your own and to have, like, millions of dollars’ worth of lawsuits pointed at you is heavy. And to know that the person that got you here has been like [cleans hands], you’re like, ‘What the f—k am I gonna do?”

After the Scream actress asked how long Erika would have to deal with the situation, she responded, “Well over a year.” Later, she noted that her current situation felt like “mile one in a marathon.”