The Robbery Story

After Kyle and Lisa filled in their castmates regarding Erika’s story of Tom being robbed and her son getting into a car accident after checking in on the former lawyer, they were in disbelief.

“It just can’t even be real. Flipping cars, snow — I mean, we freaking live in L.A. I haven’t seen snow in L.A. since I was 11,” Crystal Minkoff said in a confessional.

Dorit Kemsley added, “That’s something you only see in movies.”

“Erika’s stories are unbelievable — because they’re hard to believe,” Garcelle Beauvais said.