Saturday Night Live has featured several celebrity hosts throughout its nearly 50-year run, but only a select few have joined the show’s coveted Five-Timers Club.

Tom Hanks became the club’s first official member upon its creation in 1990, though several stars such as Steve Martin, Danny DeVito, Drew Barrymore, Justin Timberlake and Melissa McCarthy have each hosted SNL five or more times over the years. Upon reaching the entertainment milestone, each member is presented with the club’s iconic velvet robe.

While the honor is usually bestowed upon the show’s hosts, several musical guests have also appeared on the NBC sketch series five or more times, including Paul Simon and Jack White.

White, for his part, earned his Five-Timers robe alongside host Woody Harrelson in February 2023. Fellow Five-Timer Scarlett Johansson made a special appearance at the end of the episode to present Harrelson with his jacket, while cast member Kenan Thompson gave White his own.

Emma Stone became the show’s most recent (and youngest at 35) Five-Timer Club inductee in December 2023. “Emma, this is your day. You’re part of SNL herstory,” fellow member Candice Bergen quipped, making a special cameo.

Scroll down to see every SNL celebrity host who has joined the Five-Timers Club: