Emma Stone made “herstory” during the Saturday, December 2, episode of Saturday Night Live as the youngest member of the elusive five-timers club, but it’s not her top moment from the show.

“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband here at SNL,” Stone, 35, gushed in her SNL monologue with a big grin spreading across her face, referring to spouse Dave McCary. “I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”

The camera then panned to a straight-faced Lorne Michaels, the longtime showrunner of SNL, instead of McCrary, 38.

“I love you so much, honey,” Stone joked, blowing a kiss toward Michaels, 79.

The actress joined the five-timers club on Saturday after previously hosting the NBC sketch comedy series in 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019. To mark her achievement, fellow members Tina Fey and Candice Bergen made special cameos during Stone’s monologue.

“At 35 years old, you are officially the youngest member. I am the second youngest at 53,” Fey added before Bergen, 77, chimed in that Stone was making “herstory.”

“Stick Season” singer Noah Kahan served as the musical guest on Saturday, which marked his own debut on the variety series.

As mentioned in her monologue, Saturday Night Live holds a special significance for Stone and McCary since they met on the set in December 2016. At the time, he directed her in a sketch called “Wells for Boys” when she was hosting, and they were linked months later in June 2017.

While the couple have maintained a low-profile relationship over the years, they have periodically offered glimpses of their romance. McCary announced his engagement to Stone via Instagram in December 2019 by posting a photo of the duo as she showed off her ring.

Stone and McCary quietly tied the knot in 2020. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2021 that they were expecting their first child, and they welcomed their daughter that March.

Prior to Louise’s arrival, Stone was vocal about her desire to start a family. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she told Elle in September 2018. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

Amid her pregnancy, which was still a secret at the time, Stone told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 that she felt “pretty good about starting my own pack.”

Stone ultimately opted to return to work after giving birth, which McCary fully supported. “For Emma, quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs. That’s just not her,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her.”

As Stone adjusted to motherhood, her daughter stayed by her side. “She’s able to bring Louise to the set with her and that makes a huge difference,” the insider noted. “There is no shortage of people in her circle willing to help with Louise — and Emma is grateful to them.”

Stone and McCary’s relationship, meanwhile, has only grown stronger since they became parents. “They love their little family. Louise has brought them so much joy and they’re growing and learning every day,” the source added. “They’re in this together. Emma still has the Hollywood ambition and drive and determination to do her best work and it keeps her going, and she believes doing what she loves will also make her a better mom.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.