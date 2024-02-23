Riverdale fans have noticed some similarities between The CW series and Vanessa Morgan‘s new show Wild Cards.

Morgan joined the cast of Wild Cards after wrapping up her role as Toni Topaz on Riverdale. The hit series based on Archie Comics ran for seven seasons. After spending so many years playing Toni, Morgan had to adjust to her new character Max, who is a con artist that teams up with demoted cop Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to solve crimes.

“When I was cast as Max, her original name was Toni. That didn’t change until a few days before I started filming,” Morgan exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024. “So I almost in a way felt like I was still playing Toni for a bit and I think that made the transition that much smoother.”

The actress recalled coming to terms with having to say goodbye to Toni, adding, “It felt like a death of someone that I loved so much [because I would] never get to play her on screen again. But because it was such a short window of time — I literally had three weeks before I was in prep for Wild Cards — it almost made the transition that much simpler. I didn’t even really have the time to mourn. I just had to prep this other character, [which I booked] before I even wrapped on Riverdale.”

Despite the end of her Riverdale era, Morgan teased that viewers could expect to see some Easter eggs during season 1.

“We actually have Pop Tate [Alvin Sanders], who was the owner of Pop’s, in one of our episodes,” she revealed. “So yeah, definitely some Easter eggs in there where it definitely feels like the metaverse of Riverdale is all coming together.”

Morgan also discussed how her former Riverdale costars could make cameos in future episode.

“I would absolutely love [for the Riverdale cast to be guest stars]. Maybe in season 2 we can get — I would love it if Mads [Madelaine Petsch] came in an episode, but we’ll see,” she added at the time. “There’s going to be so many roles and so many parts. I know we film in Canada, and they all live in the United States. [But] I’m sure my show would love to have them if any of them wanted to pop in for a guest star [appearance].”

Keep scrolling for a guide to every Riverdale Easter egg on Wild Cards: