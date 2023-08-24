Riverdale has come to an end after seven seasons on The CW — and the conclusion kept every fan in mind.

During the series finale, which aired on Wednesday, August 23, Riverdale jumped into present time with the help of narrator Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Betty (Lili Reinhart), who was the last person still alive in the friend group, reminisced about her high school days before Angel Jughead paid her a visit.

The pair traveled back to Betty’s last day of senior year where she was able to properly say goodbye to her pals. At the same time, Betty updated the viewers on the ending to everyone’s story before she passed away in the present timeline.

The series, which is based on the iconic Archie Comics, has covered a lot of ground since it debuted in 2017. Riverdale was originally about a group of friends who investigated the dark secrets growing wild in their small town. Things quickly escalated and the story lines have since ranged from organ-harvesting cults to fake deaths and more.

Before the series took its last bow, Madelaine Petsch shared her thoughts on the ending.

“It’s more to me about saying goodbye to these people who made the show [and] put their love into it. So that was quite difficult,” Petsch exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “But I know it was time to put the red lipstick away and say goodbye to Cheryl. So, I’m excited to say goodbye to Cheryl [and] I think her story has been completed really well. I think people will be happy with it.”

Scroll down to see where every Riverdale character ended up in season 7: