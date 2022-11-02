How Long Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?

While the exact runtime is unconfirmed, Cameron revealed that the unfinalized cut is over three hours long — and he doesn’t want to hear any complaints.

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” Cameron told Empire Magazine in July 2022. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie … ’ It’s like, give me a f–king break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s OK to get up and go pee.”