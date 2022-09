Ready to Dance Through Life

Chu confirmed in September 2022 that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey would join the cast as leading man Fiyero.

“He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero,” the director excitedly tweeted at the time, shortly before Bailey and Grande applauded the news via their respective Instagrams.