What’s Going on With Devi and Paxton?

Devi and Paxton may be in a new relationship, but that doesn’t mean everything will be a fairy tale for them going forward. “It’ll be really cool to see Devi in a proper relationship because we technically never really have,” Ramakrishnan told ET in July 2021. “But I think Paxton realizing what Devi means to him is really nice because he realizes, ‘This is the person that believes in me and doesn’t think I’m stupid.'”

Paxton is also preparing for another big challenge: getting into college. “Paxton is faced with so many new challenges and things are not going easy for them anymore. And you’re going to see him have to try a lot harder,” Barnet in the same interview. “And there’s a lot of question in what he’s really playing. He’s got to bow it down and see what he’s going to be doing with his life. And that’s going to be really interesting to see.”