What’s Next for Devi’s Family?

After the introduction of Devi’s paternal grandmother in season 2, Fisher is interested in seeing her develop new relationships with her family. “I want to keep seeing her relationship with her mom grow and evolve and change,” she said. “It’d be nice to see them kind of lean on each other a little more. We introduced her grandmother [Nirmala] this season, who is this amazing actress (Ranjita Chakravarty) and she just brought this whole other dimension and kind of filled a little bit of the void that Mohan left. I’d like to see the new dynamics of her family now.”