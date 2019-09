Mixed-ish

Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar lead ABC’s prequel spinoff of Black-ish, which follows Rainbow’s experience in a mixed-race family and moving from a commune to the suburbs. “This doesn’t feel like you had to be a fan of blackish to be able to watch,” says Gosselar. “People come on and can be a first time viewer of the ish world and really get it right away. I’m one of them.” (ABC, September 24, 8 p.m.)