Jaimee Foxworth

The Illinois native only appeared on the first four seasons of Family Matters as the youngest Winslow, Judy. Her exit was never addressed on the show. She went on to form an R&B musical group with her sisters, Tyren Perry and Tania Perry. They released their debut album in July 1997.

A 2009 episode of Life After chronicled Foxworth’s experience after Family Matters and her subsequent marijuana use.