Emilia Clarke

On Game of Thrones, Clarke donned a long platinum wig that gave her an otherworldly look, which was perfect since she portrayed a queen (a.k.a. Khaleesi) and the Mother of Dragons. When the cameras weren’t rolling on the set of the HBO drama, the actress went back to her brunette roots, which she had when playing Qi’ra in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. She was also seen with short blonde locks while portraying Kate in 2019’s Last Christmas.