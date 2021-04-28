Kit Harington

Jon Snow, the bastard brother of the Stark clan, spent all of season 2 in the frigid hinterlands defending The Wall — which meant that Harington had to shoot in, well, frigid places … like Iceland! “It’s a big show over there. So all the background artists are keen to be [on it]. They grew their beards for months so they could be part of the Wall crew,” he told Us at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ An Evening With Game of Thrones in March 2013. Back in the real world, Harington married former Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, who played Wildling Ygritte, in June 2018. The pair welcomed their first child, a boy, in February 2021.