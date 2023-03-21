Stars Hollow’s greatest mystery solved? Gilmore Girls costume supervisor Valerie Campbell claimed to share new insight into the father of Rory Gilmore’s baby after Alexis Bledel’s character’s pregnancy was revealed as a bombshell cliffhanger in the finale of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

“Let’s do the math. In ‘Winter,’ she is sleeping with Paul (Jack Carpenter). Maybe, maybe not. She might have forgotten to do it,” Campbell began via TikTok, joking about the story line that Rory “forgot” about her beau throughout the four-episode series.

The costumer then referenced Rory’s offscreen hookup with a man dressed as a Star Wars character during the second episode.

“‘Spring,’ she sleeps with the Wookiee — once. If it was the Wookiee, she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important. We never gave her one. We were never instructed to give her one,” she said.

Campbell concluded that “the only obvious choice” is Logan (Matt Czuchry), Rory’s college boyfriend with whom she had an ongoing affair in revival.

“[Creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, ‘Why are people even questioning who the father is?’” she continued. “It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious.”

While Bledel has stayed fairly mum on the fan chatter about the story line, Czuchry, for his part, confirmed to Us Weekly that he inquired for answers.

“Amy and [executive producer] Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ show,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in 2021. “It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be. Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”

Gilmore Girls originally aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 and returned for four lengthy Netflix episodes in 2016.

