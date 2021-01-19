Clearing the air. David Sutcliffe denied any participation in the violent march on the U.S. Capitol, protesting President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

“There are rumors circulating that I ‘stormed the capital’ 🤔,” Sutcliffe, 51, tweeted on Saturday, January 16, after some fans speculated that he was on-site during the event that led to five deaths earlier this month. “Not true.”

The Gilmore Girls alum, who played Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) ex and Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) father, also retweeted a video of one of the participants smoking weed in the Washington D.C. government building, seemingly showing his support of the men and women who broke windows and doors to access the building where members of the House and Senate were meeting.

“Though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!” he added.

Sutcliffe’s comments, which came 10 days after demonstrators attacked the Capitol, caused some fans to turn against him for allegedly backing the rally.

“No wonder I didn’t like you in Gilmore Girls it all makes sense,” one user commented.

A second person wrote, “I always liked Luke better,” referencing Scott Patterson’s character, Luke Danes, on the WB show.

Another user questioned whether the Canadian actor was joking. “Guys … is it possible he’s kidding? I literally saw this days ago and laughed and moved on thinking it was an actual joke,” the person tweeted. “I feel like he’s sitting at home laughing … watching the outrage. If it’s not a joke then … I’m concerned. And sad. And worried.”

Sutcliffe’s tweets are not the only ones on social media that fans had an issue with following the demonstration.

After Bachelorette alum James Taylor tweeted about attending the march on the Capitol, creator Mike Fleiss revealed he was no longer welcome in Bachelor Nation.

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!” Fleiss, 56, wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, for her part, called for more change within the franchise after seeing that Taylor, 33, was in Washington D.C.

“Reason #4853569536 we have to do better with casting,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, 35, host replied to Fleiss.

Taylor, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the dating series, previously claimed to have support from ABC and Bachelor Nation after the rally.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” he tweeted on January 11. “Conservative producers are the best!!”

He added: “Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

A source, however, told Us Weekly that Taylor’s claims of support from the network are “unequivocally false.”