The following post contains spoilers from season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

Even Sara Waisglass was confused by the plot twist of Georgia (Brianne Howey) killing Cynthia’s terminally ill husband, Tom, during season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which started streaming on Netflix Thursday, January 5.

“I was reading episode 8 and read all of a sudden that Georgia had killed Tom and I was like, ‘What?’ And I went back and it made no sense to me and I was texting people and I was like, ‘Wait, what? No, this makes no sense,’” the 24-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly. “Episode 9 explained it but that was my biggest OMG moment for season 2.”

Viewers learned Georgia opted to help her frenemy by ending her spouse’s life after Cynthia blocked Austin’s dad Gil’s application to move to Wellsbury after he was released from prison. The gesture ended up with Georgia in handcuffs at her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter).

“Did you believe it? She’s coming from a good place. She’s trying to put this man out of his misery and she’s trying to help this woman move on and not feel guilty about it and try to keep this pristine image of Zach’s father for Zach. But yes, that’s exactly what ruins the house of cards,” Howey exclusively told Us about her character finally getting booked for a crime that came from a good place. “Georgia has always desired protection in her life. It’s the one thing she’s never really been afforded ever since she was a child. I don’t think she’s ever felt like people were looking out for her, protecting her. She sort of fell through the cracks of society, of the system and she’s paid the price for all of that. And knowing that Cynthia rescinded Gil’s application to live in Wellsbury, to her, was the most beautiful act of kindness and protection that Georgia’s probably ever felt. So in Georgia’s mind, she wanted to rescind this painstakingly long grief and trauma that Cynthia and her son are feeling.”

Waisglass’ character, Max, meanwhile, dealt with her own drama during the second installment, which began with Max still on the outs with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) after the theater kid learned her friend was hooking up with her twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard).

“I think a lot of my comments — at least on TikTok — are, ‘Why are you so mad at Ginny? Why are you so mad about Ginny and Marcus?’ I get it, Ginny and Marcus are so freaking cute together! I love their dynamic,” Waisglass told Us. “And I think Max does come around. Once Max finds out that there’s actual love there, that this isn’t just some dumb little, like, booty call thing. I think she’s rooting for it. I think she’s like, ‘Two of my favorite people now together — what a beautiful thing.’ And also, Max’s biggest thing is love. She loves love. So if she sees love, she’s rooting for it.”

Still, it took several episodes for the BFFs to make amends.

“I remember reading the first script and being like, ‘Wait, they don’t make up yet?’ And then [creator Sarah Lampert] told me it wasn’t until episode 4 and I was like, ‘No, what?’ Because I love working with them and not getting to do scenes with them sucks,” the Degrassi alum explained. “I understand where Max is coming from. I really do. She’s 15, we gotta remember that. She’s also a very dramatic little girly, so I think she’s dealing with her pain the only way she knows how, which is to, you know, be a little nuts.”

Waisglass continued: “I also think that her pain comes from not the fact that Ginny’s dating her brother, but more the fact that Ginny didn’t tell her because Max is huge on loyalty. And that’s something I want viewers to understand the most. It’s about lying.”

Overall, the actress noted that it “sucked” being “mean” to Gentry and Katie Douglas, who plays Max’s friend Abby, at the beginning of the season. (The MANG friend group is rounded out by Chelsea Clark’s Norah.)

“Having to look at them and kind of be an a-hole is, like, the worst. But luckily, they all get it and they understand and we give each other a big hug afterward,” she concluded. “So no bad blood on our set.”

Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for more from Waisglass: