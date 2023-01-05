“I was reading episode 8 and read all of a sudden that Georgia had killed Tom and I was like, ‘What?’ And I went back and it made no sense to me and I was texting people and I was like, ‘Wait, what? No, this makes no sense,’” the 24-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly. “Episode 9 explained it but that was my biggest OMG moment for season 2.”
Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix.
Ginny and Georgia’s Sara Waisglass Breaks Down Biggest Season 2 Shockers: Max’s Love Life, Reunion With Ginny
The following post contains spoilers from season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.
Even Sara Waisglass was confused by the plot twist of Georgia (Brianne Howey) killing Cynthia’s terminally ill husband, Tom, during season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which started streaming on Netflix Thursday, January 5.
“I was reading episode 8 and read all of a sudden that Georgia had killed Tom and I was like, ‘What?’ And I went back and it made no sense to me and I was texting people and I was like, ‘Wait, what? No, this makes no sense,’” the 24-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly. “Episode 9 explained it but that was my biggest OMG moment for season 2.”
Viewers learned Georgia opted to help her frenemy by ending her spouse’s life after Cynthia blocked Austin’s dad Gil’s application to move to Wellsbury after he was released from prison. The gesture ended up with Georgia in handcuffs at her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter).
“Did you believe it? She's coming from a good place. She's trying to put this man out of his misery and she's trying to help this woman move on and not feel guilty about it and try to keep this pristine image of Zach's father for Zach. But yes, that's exactly what ruins the house of cards,” Howey exclusively told Us about her character finally getting booked for a crime that came from a good place. “Georgia has always desired protection in her life. It's the one thing she's never really been afforded ever since she was a child. I don't think she's ever felt like people were looking out for her, protecting her. She sort of fell through the cracks of society, of the system and she's paid the price for all of that. And knowing that Cynthia rescinded Gil's application to live in Wellsbury, to her, was the most beautiful act of kindness and protection that Georgia's probably ever felt. So in Georgia's mind, she wanted to rescind this painstakingly long grief and trauma that Cynthia and her son are feeling.”
Waisglass’ character, Max, meanwhile, dealt with her own drama during the second installment, which began with Max still on the outs with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) after the theater kid learned her friend was hooking up with her twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard).
“I think a lot of my comments — at least on TikTok — are, 'Why are you so mad at Ginny? Why are you so mad about Ginny and Marcus?' I get it, Ginny and Marcus are so freaking cute together! I love their dynamic,” Waisglass told Us. “And I think Max does come around. Once Max finds out that there's actual love there, that this isn't just some dumb little, like, booty call thing. I think she's rooting for it. I think she's like, ‘Two of my favorite people now together — what a beautiful thing.’ And also, Max's biggest thing is love. She loves love. So if she sees love, she's rooting for it.”
Still, it took several episodes for the BFFs to make amends.
“I remember reading the first script and being like, ‘Wait, they don't make up yet?’ And then [creator Sarah Lampert] told me it wasn't until episode 4 and I was like, ‘No, what?’ Because I love working with them and not getting to do scenes with them sucks,” the Degrassi alum explained. “I understand where Max is coming from. I really do. She's 15, we gotta remember that. She's also a very dramatic little girly, so I think she's dealing with her pain the only way she knows how, which is to, you know, be a little nuts.”
Waisglass continued: “I also think that her pain comes from not the fact that Ginny’s dating her brother, but more the fact that Ginny didn't tell her because Max is huge on loyalty. And that's something I want viewers to understand the most. It’s about lying.”
Overall, the actress noted that it “sucked” being “mean” to Gentry and Katie Douglas, who plays Max’s friend Abby, at the beginning of the season. (The MANG friend group is rounded out by Chelsea Clark’s Norah.)
“Having to look at them and kind of be an a-hole is, like, the worst. But luckily, they all get it and they understand and we give each other a big hug afterward,” she concluded. “So no bad blood on our set.”
Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for more from Waisglass:
Credit: Marni Grossman/Netflix
Ginny and Max’s Makeup Scene
After going at it in the hallway, Ginny and Max finally become friends again during episode 4.
“That was one of the only times I got Toni to break character because the first time I did my impression of Marcus, she could not keep it together, which was really cute and great,” Waisglass told Us. “I think both of them got to speak their mind. I think Ginny — I love Ginny’s whole monologue about ‘I tried not to love your stupid brother, but I do.’ I also love her line, ‘you talk a lot, but it's not all quality.’ [That was the] funniest thing ever. I just love that Ginny’s got some dramatic flare in there too and it's like she's learned something from Max. She's gotten to take a little bit of that with her and she's got her spunk.”
The Canadian actress added that their hug at the end of the scene “was more than just Ginny and Max,” explaining, “That was me and Toni getting excited about working together again and [to] share scenes the rest of the season was a true gift.”
Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix
Max and Marcus’ Dynamic
“Felix always says this and he puts it so elegantly. All of our bickering really does come from a place of love. We know how to push each other's buttons, but if anyone else pushed our buttons, we'd be pissed,” Waisglass told Us of the brother-sister dynamic on season 2. “Like, ‘You don't get to bully my sibling, I get to bully my sibling.’ I loved learning more about that dynamic this year. I mean, obviously, we get in there and we're in the set and then it comes to life on its own. And I remember a couple days where it was just me and Felix doing scenes like that all day and we just learned so much about both of our characters. I love how much they share with each other. I love how well they know each other. I love that Max will drop anything to be there for Marcus and I love that Marcus is the one to set Max in her place and boost her up when she thinks she's lost her mojo. That's a very sibling thing. I think they're secretly each other's best friends.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix (2)
Max’s Relationships With Sophie and Silver
Outside of her drama with Marcus and Ginny, Max continued to struggle with her own heartbreak in season 2, trying to get over Sophie (Humberly González), who ended things during season 1.
“A first love is very meaningful, very hard to get over. And yes, Max is sad about it for eight episodes straight. I would be too, it takes me a long time to get over people, so I understand her pain,” Waisglass said. “My favorite thing is that when Sophie wants to be friends, Max has the strength to say, ‘No, that's going to be very painful for me. I can't watch the person I'm in love with love other people and pretend it doesn't kill me inside.’ So that was a moment that I was very, very proud of her for.”
Waisglass is rooting for her character with newcomer Silver, who she believes loves “sees Max for exactly who she is — dramatic, crazy, loving a bit blind to other people's pain and issues — and like her anyway.”
“And I think for Max to have someone who's into her and who will actually return that love is a really beautiful thing to feel for the first time. So in terms of what I want for Max, I want her to give the love that she gives everyone else to herself. I think she needs that self-love because I think ultimately that's what's gonna make her the most free, but I do love Silver,” she concluded. “I love them all. Such great people.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix ; Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Best Pop Culture Reference
“I think the Pete Davidson one is really funny,” Waisglass said of Max being confused about straight women’s attraction to the comedian. “I love the Euphoria reference. I also love they threw in a Survivor reference at one point — which is hilarious because our whole cast is obsessed with Survivor and we would have Survivor parties and watch it together, so it's cute that that made it in.”
For some viewers, seeing three stars from Degrassi — Waisglass, Clark and Raymond Ablack (who plays Joe) — in every episode feels like another pop culture treat.
“What's so funny is I fully forgot I was in a scene with [Raymond] on Degrassi. We had a reunion episode, I think it was our 300th episode or something and all the old characters came back and we were playing in a band together and I sent it to him on Twitter and I was like, ‘Dude, I literally forgot that we did this together.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my God, me too,’” Waisglass, who starred on Netflix’s Degrassi: Next Class while Ablack appeared on several seasons of Degrassi: Next Generation (later renamed Degrassi), told Us. “We obviously talk about Degrassi. It was the best experience. It was the first thing for me that really made me feel like an actor. And I can't speak for him, but I know it's meaningful for him too. … And also, Canadian talent represent!”